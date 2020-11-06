Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' still on the holiday movie calendar

“Death on the Nile” featuring Gal Gadot has been taken off the holiday movie calendar.

According to Walt Disney Co, the release of the mystery adventure, based on an Agatha Christie novel and with a star cast that includes Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh, had been delayed indefinitely.



It had been due to open in North America and much of the world on Dec. 18 and was the latest film to be pushed back as the industry struggles to get back to business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” from Warner Bros., is now the last potential Hollywood blockbuster still on the calendar for 2020, with a Dec. 25 release date.