Brie Larson struggled with self-worth in the past: ‘I really feel for that'

Brie Larson is no stranger to the qualms of self-loathing and depression. Reason being that her struggled amassed to the point where she was forced to cultivate extensive self-care rituals to combat her inner critic.

Larson opened up about these thoughts, while referencing her own past struggles, all during her interview with W Magazine, “I have started winding down once the sun starts to set. It’s also my cue to start cooking dinner, go into the garden – that’s how it starts."



"I’ve been burning frankincense in the house too, because it not only smells great, but it’s great for cleansing the air in the house; it’s anti-microbial. I’ve also been trying to watch a movie every night.”

“Sometimes I’ll do some breathing exercises, or I’ll meditate if I’ve had a particularly stressful day. For me, it’s about what can I do that is transitional out of work into decompressing time, because when you’re at home all day I feel it’s very easy to let everything stick and hang on to you. It’s about knowing what’s the routine and what’s the ritual to get out of that.”

In regards to the idealized standard of beauty and how she feels about it all, Larson admitted, “I don’t believe that there is a beauty standard. I struggled with feeling ugly and like an outcast for so much of my life. And so I really, really feel for that. It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable with myself.

The actress also touched upon her ‘saving grace’, claiming, “The thing that has brought me solace is knowing that I can be whoever I want to be with myself. What breaks my heart is to think of people in the world who don’t feel that they have safety within their own bodies.”

“That, to me, is my ultimate goal in life: to do whatever it is that I can so people have the freedom to express themselves and be exactly who it is that they want to be – whatever that is – knowing that that can also change.”