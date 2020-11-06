Hailey Bieber says she's not pregnant as she calls out 'US Weekly'

Hailey Bieber on Thursday took to social media to criticize US Weekly in a preemptive move to stop the magazine from publishing a story about her pregnancy .

Taking to her Instagram stories, the wife of Justin Bieber denied that she is pregnant and urged the publication to focus on "what is important aka The Election"



"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @USWEEKLY. I'M NOT PREGNANT," the model who married Canadian singer Justin Bieber in 2018.

"So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka election," she added.



