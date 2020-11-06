close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 6, 2020

Hailey Bieber says she's not pregnant as she calls out 'US Weekly'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 06, 2020

Hailey Bieber on Thursday  took to social media to criticize   US Weekly  in a preemptive move to  stop the magazine from publishing a story about her pregnancy  .

Taking to her Instagram stories, the wife of Justin Bieber denied that she is pregnant and urged the publication to focus on "what is important aka The Election"

"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @USWEEKLY. I'M NOT PREGNANT," the model who married Canadian singer Justin Bieber in 2018.

"So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka election," she added.


