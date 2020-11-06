Hailey Bieber says she's not pregnant as she calls out 'US Weekly'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hailey Bieber on Thursday took to social media to criticize US Weekly in a preemptive move to stop the magazine from publishing a story about her pregnancy .
Taking to her Instagram stories, the wife of Justin Bieber denied that she is pregnant and urged the publication to focus on "what is important aka The Election"
"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @USWEEKLY. I'M NOT PREGNANT," the model who married Canadian singer Justin Bieber in 2018.
"So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka election," she added.