Netflix issues warning over shocking depiction of Princess Diana's eating disorder in 'The Crown'

'The Crown' shows Princess Diana developing an eating disordrer after getting engaged to Prince Charles

Princess Diana's bulimic depiction in Netflix series The Crown is feared to trigger a lot of viewers.



The depiction of the late royal's bulimia in the show is so graphic and shocking that the streaming giant has issued a warning to Netflix fanatics.

In the show, Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin can be seen developing an eating disordrer after getting engaged to Prince Charles.

She can then be seen vomiting unexpectedly after her marriage falls to pieces.

The Crown makers have decided to put out viewer discretion warnings at the beginnng of all 10 episodes of its fourth season.

"The following episodes includes scenes of an eating disorder which some viewers may find troubling. Viewer discretion is required," the warning reads.

A TV insider told the newspaper, "This is an unprecedented move by the creators of the drama. After all, it has previously featured scenes of war, a suicide bid, and will even include a terrorist attack in the new series.

"But they have never chosen to issue a warning over these potentially disturbing images. It’s a reflection of how explicit the imagery is and how sensitively they are treating it."



A Netflix spokesman told Mirror Online: "The Crown producers worked closely with the eating disorder charity, BEAT, to ensure that their portrayal of Princess Diana’s bulimia was both ­accurate to the disorder and sensitively handled, and when viewers watch the series on Netflix they will see warning cards at the beginning of the episodes giving details of how to seek help if required."