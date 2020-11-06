close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
November 6, 2020

Prince Charles praised by Vogue for his fashion sense

Fri, Nov 06, 2020

Prince Charles  has been praised for his  fashion sense by  the editor-in-chief of   British Vogue.

“I’ve always admired the way you dress,” Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, told Charles in an interview for the fashion magazine’s latest edition.

According to Reuters, the praise for his timeless dress sense seemed to take the heir-to-the-throne, who usually favours double-breasted suits accompanied with a tie and matching handkerchief, by surprise.

“I thought I was like a stopped clock ... people come round after 25 years to dressing like I do,” he said with a laugh. “I’m very glad you think it has style. I mind about detail and colour and things like that.”

Charles, who has long campaigned on environmental issues, was interviewed for Vogue about his commitment to sustainable fashion, something he said he had always taken to heart.

“I’m one of those people who hate throwing anything away. Hence, I’d rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary, than to abandon them,” he said, calling on manufacturers and consumers to be less wasteful.

He added: “But it seems to me there are huge opportunities, particularly now, within the whole sustainable fashion sector, to counter this extraordinary trend of throwaway clothing – or throw away everything, frankly.”---Reuters 

