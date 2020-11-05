close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 5, 2020

Johnny Depp will take some time out, says leading defamation lawyer

A leading lawyer has said London court's ruling against Johnny Depp has made things worse for the Hollywood star.

He was commenting on the verdict in Depp's libel case against the Sun newspaper.

Here's what the defamation lawyer said while speaking to Reuters:

"Well, in the short term, I think there could be an impact on his career because the meaning that the court was considering was that he beat his wife and that he wasn't fit to be working in the film industry.

"So there's an immediate and obvious consequence from this judgement. And that's why I suspect he'll decide to take some time out and try to address the issues with help and then be able to come back and say I am a different person now."

Depp was suing the newspaper for calling him the 'wife beater'. 

