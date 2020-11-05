Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon grow restless amid charged atmosphere

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with Reese Witherspoon with a caption that suggested she was as excited to hear about the outcome of the US election as anybody else.
"Mood," she captioned her picture while tagging Reese her friend.
The "Friends" actress has been supporting Democratic candidate Biden against President Donald Trump.
She recently angered Kanye West's fans for asking Americans not to vote for the rapper.