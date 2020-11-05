close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
November 5, 2020

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon grow restless amid charged atmosphere

Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with  Reese Witherspoon  with a caption that suggested she was  as  excited to hear about the outcome of the  US election as anybody else. 

 "Mood," she captioned her picture while tagging Reese her friend.

The "Friends" actress has been supporting Democratic candidate Biden against President Donald Trump.

She recently angered Kanye West's fans for asking Americans not to vote for the rapper.

