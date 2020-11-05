close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 5, 2020

Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski shows the magic of fall in new post after breakup

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 05, 2020

Brad Pitt's ex lovebird Nicole Poturalski  shared another stunning  snap of herself on Instagram with a cryptic message of  autumn after  parting ways with the actor.

The German beauty seemed to attract applause from her followers as she shared a new snap of herself on social media, showing off her beauty in a tiny top.

The 27-year-old model captioned the post: 'When autumn gives you its magic light...'

Nocole, who recently split from the actor, appeared keen to switch up her look as she flaunted her natural beauty by going make-up free for the snap.

Pitt's ex looks gorgeous  in the photo. She rocked  while flashing her abs.

Previously, the 27-year-old German model, who's in news about her split from Pitt, shared a stunning picture of herself with the simple yet mysterious caption reading: 'Cant wait to be free to travel again'.

