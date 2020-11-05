Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski shows the magic of fall in new post after breakup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brad Pitt's ex lovebird Nicole Poturalski shared another stunning snap of herself on Instagram with a cryptic message of autumn after parting ways with the actor.
The German beauty seemed to attract applause from her followers as she shared a new snap of herself on social media, showing off her beauty in a tiny top.
The 27-year-old model captioned the post: 'When autumn gives you its magic light...'
Nocole, who recently split from the actor, appeared keen to switch up her look as she flaunted her natural beauty by going make-up free for the snap.
Pitt's ex looks gorgeous in the photo. She rocked while flashing her abs.
Previously, the 27-year-old German model, who's in news about her split from Pitt, shared a stunning picture of herself with the simple yet mysterious caption reading: 'Cant wait to be free to travel again'.