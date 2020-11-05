Sindh registers highest number of coronavirus deaths, cases since end of July

People order food in a mall in Karachi on August 11, 2020, after government announced it would be lifting most of the country´s remaining coronavirus restrictions after seeing new cases drop for several weeks. — AFP/Files

Sindh has registered 17 deaths and 556 infections from the coronavirus — the highest number reported in the province after three months — taking the death toll to 2,664 and infections to 148,343.

The development comes after Sindh government's spokesperson Syed Murtaza Wahab urged citizens to implement coronavirus safety measures as the province's positivity ratio had surged.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, said the province's death rate stands at 1.8%.

Out of the 148,343 cases, 139,866 have recovered, the chief minister said, adding that it translates into a 95% recovery ratio.



The chief minister further said that 5,813 patients were under treatment for the coronavirus, of them, 5,534 are at their homes and in self-isolation, four at isolation centers, and 275 at different hospitals.

Shah noted that the condition of 201 patients was critical, of them, 30 had been shifted to ventilators.

Major chunk of infections reported from Karachi



Meanwhile, of the 556 new infections, the major chunk, 416, was reported in Karachi.



The chief minister said that 170 cases had been recorded in district East, 163 South, 43 Central, 17 Korangi, 15 Malir, and eight in West.

Hyderabad recorded 20 cases, Kambar and Shaheed Benazirabad 12 each, Jamshoro 11, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta eight each, Sanghar seven, Mirpurkhas six, Badin four, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot five each, Ghotki and Shikarpur three each, Dadu, Jacobabad and Khairpur two each, Larkana, Matiari, Naushehroferoze and Sujawal one each.

Ending the statement, the chief minister warned people to observe coronavirus SOPs as the virus spreading at a faster pace.

