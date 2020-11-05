Children of 100 primary schools in Punjab to receive a free meal daily

A child eats his meal at a primary school in Punjab. Photo: Murad Raas Twitter

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced it will provide one free meal daily to children of 100 primary schools across the province.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Twitter, sharing pictures in which he can be seen sharing a meal with children at a primary school.

"Another new initiative by the Punjab School Education Department. One free meal for our Primary School Children. We are starting this in 100 Schools InshAllah. I thank Allah Wallay Trust for providing the food. This would be great for our children," he tweeted.



Coronavirus: Pakistan education ministers decide to keep schools open

A meeting presided over by Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and comprising his provincial counterparts decided Thursday that Pakistan's schools would remain open, as of now, despite the rising number of coronavirus infections and deaths.

The decision was made unanimously by all provincial education ministers after health ministry officials briefed the participants of the online meeting on Pakistan's coronavirus situation.

The meeting's participants agreed that in the current situation, there was no need to close the educational institutes.

"Educational institutes across the country will remain open," the ministers decided.