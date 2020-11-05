Prince Harry’s key title in jeopardy as Queen reportedly contemplates removal

One astonishing claim after the other regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future in the British royal family makes its way to the news.

As per the latest intel, Queen Elizabeth is considering removing a key title that the Duke of Sussex currently holds, given he fails to obey the monarch’s rules.

Harry’s ‘prince’ title may now be in danger as a royal insider spilled to Life & Style about how his failure to obey the Queen has resulted in this contemplation.

The source said: “[Harry has] since broken practically every rule in the [Queen’s] book.”

“He has been pushing his grandmother’s buttons from the moment he stepped foot on US soil and now she’s furious and making Harry pay the ultimate price – she’s stripping him of his ‘prince’ title,” the insider said.

“The Queen is angry that Harry is going about seemingly using his title for gain, like with the Netflix deal,” they said.

It was further revealed that the two would not have been as successful if they were commoners.