'Fake' faith healer booked for allegedly raping woman in Karachi's Baloch Colony

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the suspect, police confirmed. Photo: File

KARACHI: A fake 'faith-healer' was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman in the metropolis' Baloch Colony area.

The fake pir was arrested during a raid in Dadabhoy Town, near Baloch Colony after he allegedly subjected the woman to sexual assault by duping as a 'faith healer'.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the suspect, police confirmed.