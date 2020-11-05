Can Meghan Markle's son ever run for US presidency? Bombshell rule states otherwise

Meghan Markle's son barred from running for US presidency due to one massive rule

Meghan Markle's son Archie's prospects of running for president in the United States of America look bleak, owing to one major rule.



The tiny royal, despite being a US citizen, has little to no chances of trying his luck at holding the highest position in office.



Unless, of course, he meets a certain criteria.

This criteria basically bars anyone who does not fulfil the top 3 basic rules, listed below, to be ineligible from taking part in the presidential race.

In order to run for US presidency candidates must meet the following criteria:

They should be a natural-born citizen of the United States

A resident of the United States for 14 years

And at least 35 years old

In this case, Archie, who was born in the UK, despite having dual citizen may never be eligible to run for presidency in America, where his parents have opted to raise him independently.

Back in January, when Meghan and Harry announced their bombshell decision of quitting the royal family, said that they will divide their time between North America and United Kingdom.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has restricted all sorts of travel around the world, Meghan and Harry are expected to visit UK in the future.