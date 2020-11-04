close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 4, 2020

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner look gorgeous in birthday pictures

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 04, 2020

Hailey Bieber was among millions of people who wished Kendall Jenner on her 25th birthday on social media. 

The wife of Justin Bieber shared multiple throwback pictures with Kendall as she sent  birthday greetings to her friend.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner cleared the air regarding her daughter Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday bash.

The Kardashian-Jenner's family matriarch said they took every necessary precaution at the event.

Appearing on Andy Cohen's Monday’s episode of Always Unpredictable, Kris revealed that all the guests were in fact tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter the party venue.



