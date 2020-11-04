Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner look gorgeous in birthday pictures

Hailey Bieber was among millions of people who wished Kendall Jenner on her 25th birthday on social media.



The wife of Justin Bieber shared multiple throwback pictures with Kendall as she sent birthday greetings to her friend.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner cleared the air regarding her daughter Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday bash.

The Kardashian-Jenner's family matriarch said they took every necessary precaution at the event.

Appearing on Andy Cohen's Monday’s episode of Always Unpredictable, Kris revealed that all the guests were in fact tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter the party venue.







