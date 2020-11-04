Meghan Markle decides to go ahead with her thoughts despite criticism

Defiant Meghan Markle does not seem to compromise on her 'principles' as she reportedly decided to go ahead with her thoughts despite criticism.



The Duke and Duchess have received flak over the last few months by weighing in on the US election, breaking with centuries-old tradition that restricts the royals from wading publicly into politics.

A media outlet, citing Meghan's spokesperson, has revealed that Prince Harry's wife's political activism 'won't end after the US election' because she feels 'encouraging people to get involved' is 'important'.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes reportedly said the comments were 'not time specific': 'Part of being an active member of society is to take part in the democratic process. So encouraging people to get involved in politics is something that is important.'



The spokesperson reportedly explained that while the Duke and Duchess' comments had been made 'at a very important part of the election cycle', they would continue to be political active in future months.



That same source also claimed that Meghan would not have let anything stop her from voting in this election, insisting that she'd have cast her ballot even if she and Harry had still been living in the UK.



Although Meghan is not officially a royal, having lost her status as a senior member of The Firm when she and Harry chose to step away from their duties at the start of the year, she is the first person with such close attachment to the monarchy to take part in a US election in modern history.



The Duchess first confirmed her plan to vote in the election back in August during an interview with a media outlet.

Meghan, who was born in Los Angeles and is likely to have voted in the state of California, spoke about the importance of voting, saying: 'I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard.

There are reports that Meghan voted early by mail in the 2020 presidential election' and would be 'eagerly awaiting' the results at her Montecito mansion she shares with Prince Harry.

While Prince Harry is unable to take part in the election because he is not a US citizen, Meghan markle couldn't wait to cast her vote, which she did via mail-in ballot, a source told the New York Post.