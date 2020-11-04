Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski impatiently waiting to be free for next journey

Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski appears to be nervous and impatient in her new post after her split with the Oscar-winner, saying: 'Cant wait to be free to travel again'.

The 27-year-old German model, who's in news about her split from Pitt, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a stunning picture of herself with the simple yet mysterious caption reading: 'Cant wait to be free to travel again'.



The post suggests that the married brunette is nervously and impatiently wants to start her journey again.



Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story , she appeared with new look, displaying her break-up blonde locks and washboard abs.



Nicole, who was first spotted on a date with the actor in August, appeared keen to switch up her look as she showed off a new head of blonde wavy locks following their break-up.



The model rocked what seemed to be a golden wig as she posed for a series of snaps in a mirror, while flashing her abs.

She tried to showcase her natural beauty by going make-up free for the snap, while flaunting her manicured nails in a clip of herself posing.



Previously, the German beauty shared a series of sultry snaps with the caption: 'Hang in there just for a little bit longer.'

The new posts come just week-after it was reported that their fling is now 'totally over'.