US election 2020: White House officials counting days to Donald Trump's defeat: report

A photo of US President Donald Trump speaking at an event. Photo: AFP

The staff at the White House is not fond of US President Donald Trump. So much so that a report claims that the staff are counting days to be "free" of the American president.



“Something I’m thinking about tonight: how many White House officials and Trump allies have told me in the last few weeks that they’re counting down the days until they‘re free,” New York Magazine White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi reported Tuesday.

Nuzzi further stated that the White House staff thinks Trump will lose the election and cannot defeat Joe Biden, despite whatever they say in public.

“They don’t think he‘ll win the election, even if they publicly say they do, and they don’t really care,” Nuzzi reported.