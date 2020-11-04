close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 4, 2020

Protesters play Demi Lovato’s ‘Commander In Chief’ to bash Donald Trump outside White House

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 04, 2020

Demi Lovato appears elated and ‘hopeful’ after anti-Trump protesters blasted the singer’s song Commander In Chief right outside the White House.

The Grammy award-winning singer shared the news via a news broadcast that was covering the protest live and shared it over on her Insta stories.

The singer captioned the news with words that highlighted her elation over the incident. It read, “This is incredibly powerful…having my song blare outside the White House on the election day is so meaningful and moving to me. This is why we made this song. I hope he heard it” 

Check it out below:


