Ireland Baldwin slams Trump’s male voters: 'you're not a man if you vote for Trump’

Ireland Baldwin believes no father or brother could ever endorse a man like Donald Trump, and finds that those who still do are not men at all. The model made these claims via a lengthy social media caption.

In it she highlighted both her plight and disgust with these kind of ‘creatures’ who claim to be family ‘men,’ yet vote for a man who continued to belittle and inappropriately judge woman for their figure, weight and appearance for a large portion of his youth.

She shared her candid thought over on Instagram and captioned her post with the words, "You are not a man if you vote for Trump. You don’t understand and respect women if you vote for this man.”

The model’s caption further pointed out the hypocrisy of anyone who considers themselves a father or a brother, and yet punches in Trump’s name on their ballots.

She claimed, “You are not a father. You are not a friend. As for the ladies, you do not respect yourselves. You are not a woman for women.”

Bladwin concluded her candid jibe by explaining, “And if you have a hard time wrapping your head around this, IMAGINE a man talking about your girlfriend, your wife, your DAUGHTER like this. It’s repulsive, it is un-Christian, it is disgraceful. #bidenharris2020.”

The post with which the caption was uploaded contained a collage of women in different poses, all with handwritten quotes uttered by the current president, back when he solely managed his Trump empire.