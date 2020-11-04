close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
Ibrahim Ali Khan is ready for his Bollywood debut, says dad Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan spoke about Ibrahim entering the industry soon, claiming that he is ready

After the success of Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood buffs are turning towards Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan for his acting debut.

Opening up about that possibility, the Tanhaji actor spoke about his son entering the industry soon, claiming that he is ready.

In an interview with Spotboye, Saif said: "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess.

“Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for,” he added.

Earlier in an interview, Saif had spoken about launching Ibrahim as well, as he said: “I don’t know if I will launch him.”

“It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job,” he continued.

“No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway,” he added. 

