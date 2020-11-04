Chrissy Teigen refuses to 'shower' after getting hugged by Kamala Harris

Chrissy Teigen felt so awe struck the moment she received a hug from vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, that she ended up stuttering during her speech.



This outing marks the very first public appearance Teigen and John Legend have made since they lost baby Jack, and according to the model herself, it is a moment she refuses to “shower off.”

Teigen shared the soulful moment over on Twitter by writing, “Heading home from the Philly rally. Not showering off my Kamala hug. I’m not even sure if we hugged honestly I was very in awe but not showering either way. Anyone else’s entire body also hurt?? I’m so nervous”

Meeting Kamala effected Teigen so much that she ended up completely dazed, barely able to “muster 'hi everyone!' during her segment. To the point where Teigen was forced to admit, "That’s all I could do."

In light of it all though, Teigen made sure to conclude her little caption by showcasing her gratitude towards the opportunity itself. For it was "An honor to be in Philly to support Kamala and Joe.”





