Meghan Markle asked to 'put money where her mouth is' and leave US if Trump wins

Meghan Markle had suggested that she may be looking for a permanent home elsewhere if Donald Trump was to get elected back in 2016.



Now the Duchess of Sussex has been urged to put her money where her mouth is as Trump’s victory doesn’t seem all too impossible, even currently in 2020 either.

As Americans headed towards polling booths, Twitter users brought back the former actor’s statement on the election that she made in May 2016 during an interview on the Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

One user wrote: “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when you pack and leave after a Trump Landslide... Take these other YAHOOS with you. Thanks.”

“What happened all the actors and entertainers who were going to leave the US if Trump won in 2016?” added another.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not going to move to the US while Trump was President. When Trump wins 2020 how many who say they will leave will actually leave?” said another.

Why [can't] some people, such as pretentious Meghan Markle, who promised to leave US if Trump became POTUS, keep their promise? They need to learn something from Trump: Promise made, promise kept,” a fourth chimed in.