Princess Diana's brother exposes BBC's 'sheer dishonesty' over Panorama interview

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has fired back at BBC for faking a document to land an interview with her sister, nearly 25 years ago.

The 9th Earl Spencer penned a charged letter against the channel and demanded an inquiry into the case over a “whitewashed” letter in regards to the fake bank documents that were shown to him.

He lambasted the organization’s “sheer dishonesty” and accused the interview Martin Bashir of being involved in “yellow journalism.”

Diana’s Panorama interview in 1996 had been quite explosive as she made several startling claims about her life in the royal family.

Back in September, for the first time ever, BBC had confessed Charles Spencer was shown bank statements by Martin Bashir that had been created by the graphic designer of the firm after he was approached by him in an attempt to bag an interview with Princess Diana.

This was in stark contrast with the internal probe that was done by BBC on Bashir in 1996 which found out that he hadn't used fake documents to get the interview.