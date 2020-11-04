Meghan Markle's historic vote: Duchess becomes first royal to cast ballot in US election 2020

Meghan Markle has made his history as the first royal ever to take part officially in polls!

Meghan Markle has broken yet another royal rule by casting her vote in the US election 2020.



A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Meghan did indeed vote, after urging millions of Americans to get out and exercise their democratic right.

Meghan “is voting in this election," the source said, without revealing whether she voted early or locally near her Santa Barbara, California, home on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, very close friend confirmed that Meghan and Harry have been glued to the TV screens watching all events during the lead up to the elections.

“They have taken a keen interest in this election and I’m sure they are eagerly awaiting the outcome," the friend said.



They revealed it is likely that the Sussexes will watch the entire coverage on election day at home.

Earlier while talking from their home in Times100 PSA, Harry and Meghan ruffled a lot of feathers when they urged people to vote.

Prince Harry received a lot of flak for making political statements while still being a part of the royal family.

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," he said. "What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us."