Cardi B votes ‘extremely early’ in jibe against Donald Trump: ‘I hate seeing this man talk'

Cardi B is ‘tired’ of getting angry every time she hears Donald Trump talk during a presidential debate and plans to vote ‘extremely early,’ despite having a deep hatred for early mornings.



The rapper shared her candid thoughts through Instagram video testimonial and was quoted assuring fans, “If you do get caught in them lines, don’t get discouraged. Make sure you bring snacks, your phone is fully charged, go with a friend to keep you entertained, joke around.”

Her video also included a candid admission, and in it she claimed, “I’m tired of this BS” and “I'm tired of getting upset every single time I see this man talk.”

In the short video the rapper also reminded fans about the power of their vote, “Your little one vote, your little one vote could change [things] You could make a change, I could make a change.”

At the end of the day, “You don’t gotta be special, you don’t gotta be rich, you don’t gotta be famous, you don’t gotta be beautiful. You just gotta be YOU, with your one little vote!”

The signer shared her post with a short caption that read, 'Tomorrow is the day ! I’m not going to front I’m so nervous of the outcome but I know we can make a change. LETS GO! #BIGBIDEN'”