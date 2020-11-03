Ariana Grande urges fans to stay indoors on Halloween: ‘It’s absolutely not worth it’

Grammy award-winning singer Ariana Grande sent an urgent plea to fans, asking them to “take pics but then get in your pjs” this Halloween.



For the unversed, the US recently hit their second Covid-19 wave and as of October 30th, nearly 100,000 people tested positive for an even harsher strain of the virus.

With these deadly statistics in mind, Ariana urgently took to Twitter and wrote, “these lil Halloween parties are not worth getting sick for. PLEASE … BE SAFE OUT THERE! USA hit a new record number of Covid cases in a day TODAY.”

Later on the singer referenced the same tweet and added, “this part. please dress up, take pics, but then get in your pjs and watch some scary movies. going to parties right now is unsafe and absolutely not worth it. please be safe. happy halloween everyone!”



