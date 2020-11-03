Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he is trying to stay away from his family

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that instead of living in his own house, he has been staying at a hotel

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting his upcoming film in his hometown of Chandigarh.

However, in the midst of it all, the Luka Chuppi star is trying his best to maintain a safe distance from his family to keep them protected from the threat of coronavirus.

During an interview with Eastern Eye, the actor revealed that instead of living in his own house in his hometown, he has been staying at a hotel.

“I have been extremely cautious throughout the pandemic and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family as well. My wife and kids can never come in harm’s way because of me,” he said.

“Now that I have started to work, my parents in Chandigarh, too, should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restarting the film industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus,” he added.

“We all are going to stay there till the end of the schedule. In fact, even when I go to meet my family nowadays, we observe social distance measures and also wear our respective masks. I must admit it feels odd but at the same time, it is extremely important for our safety,” he continued.

“Once the shoot is done with, I will catch up on all the lost time with my family, and I am so looking forward to it. I know that staying at a hotel helps protect my family as well as crew members because we have tried to create a bio-bubble of sorts. In fact, I am getting tested at regular intervals, and it will happen throughout the shoot to keep a constant check on my health,” he said.