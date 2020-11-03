CAA imposes new restriction across Pakistan's airports as coronavirus cases rise

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) can be seen in this file photo. — The News/Files

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) imposed a new restriction for people coming to the airport to receive their guests, stating that only the driver would be allowed to pick and drop a passenger.



The statement issued by the CAA. — CAA

"Attention passenger: As per the instructions of the Government of Pakistan, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19; meeters and greeters are not allowed at the Airport," it said in a statement on its website.

"Only [the] driver may pick up the passenger from parking and drop the passenger on drop lane," the statement said.

The CAA said that drivers will stay inside their cars when they arrive to pick or drop a passenger and urged people to cooperate with airport authorities in this regard.



Pakistan has recorded 335,093 coronavirus cases, 6,835 deaths, and 315,016 recoveries from the pandemic so far.

PM Imran Khan calls NCC meeting as virus cases surge

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday summoned a National Coordination Committee meeting tomorrow to discuss the growing trend of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Sources told Geo News that the premier will be briefed by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on the coronavirus situation.



The development came after Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said the government was deliberating over additional measures to contain the rising spread of coronavirus in the population.

Taking to Twitter, Umar said the NCOC discussed additional measures today to control the rising spread of COVID-19.