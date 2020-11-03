When Meghan Markle acted in solidarity with Amber Heard

Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a “wife beater”, after a London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner and put her in fear for her life.



In a ruling that could severely damage Depp’s reputation and career, Judge Andrew Nicol said he accepted claims from the actor’s ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, that he had violently assaulted her during their tempestuous five-year relationship.



Last month, Meghan Markle was reported to have removed a lawyer who represented Depp against Amber Heard in their legal battle.

The lawyer identified as David Sherborne was representing the Duchess of Sussex in a case against the British newspaper.

British media saw Meghan Markle's move an expression of solidarity with the Aquaman actress.

The Sun had reported that Justin Rushbrooke QC confirmed he will represent Meghan in future hearings, after he stood in for Mr Sherborne when he was tied up acting for Johnny Depp in a defamation claim against The Sun.

A report in Times, citing law circles, said Meghan may have acted in solidarity with Depp’s ex Amber Heard who has accused the Hollywood star of abuse.

Meghan is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.



