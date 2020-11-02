Cardi B reconciles with Offset as she officially calls off divorce

Cardi B officially filed to dismiss separation from her rapper husband husband Offset after a month filing for divorce from him

The 28-year-old rapper filed the dismissal 'without prejudice' which means she has the right to refile the divorce at a later date.

She filed documents in Georgia to dismiss the divorce that she had set in motion back in September. This is not the first time the rapper has changed her mind about a legal split from the 28-year-old husband as they broke up in December 2018 amid infidelity rumours.

The music icons rekindled their romance throughout Cardi's 28th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas and Atlanta last month.



Back on September 15, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after just three years of marriage. The two tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2017. The rappers share two-year-old daughter Kulture.

The WAP singer said in an Instagram video that she had began to miss her estranged husband as well as finding it ‘really hard'.

She then received backlash for her decision, which she hit back at in a true Cardi B fashion.

A few days after responding to peoples’ comments on her reconciliation with her husband, Cardi ending up deleting her Twitter due to the ongoing criticism and Offset being harassed. Understandably, she said she was ‘so tired’ of having to ‘continuously explain’ herself.