Meghan Markle likely to break another royal rule

Meghan Markle, who has been in news since her decision to step back as a senior royal, may break another rule to make history.



Meghan, who moved to the US with her husband Prince Harry in March 2020, is expected to cast a ballot in the US election which is scheduled to be held on November 3.

Since stepping down as senior royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in uncharted waters, and the rules aren't clear set.

As a British citizen, Prince Harry isn’t eligible to vote in the US election. But, there is speculation that the Duchess would cast her vote.



Meghan, who was born and raised in California, is a US citizen and therefore eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

Recently Meghan has used her voice to support various campaigns encouraging Americans to vote.

Meghan herself acknowledged that she would now be able to “use her voice” in a way she couldn’t do before.

Harry and Meghan have been very vocal when it comes to citizens exercising their right to vote in the US presidential election. They have also shared their thoughts on the polls.



Previously, they could not voice their opinion on political matters. However, recently they have used their voices to support various campaigns encouraging Americans to vote, and speaking up on a number of issues such as gender equality.

It seems that Meghan Markle is all set to go ahead with her thoughts and would not mind at all to break another rule with her move to make a history.