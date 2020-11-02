Queen Elizabeth to make last big effort to end feud within royal family?

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly planning to host a royal family group therapy session over the holidays to end year-long feud within the group.



The Queen reportedly wants to remove differences within the royal family by holding a counseling session during the holidays.

The royal family has been kind of a dramatic mess for the past couple years. And the people have been reacting to such reports like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decision to quit royal duties, an ongoing feud between Prince Harry and Prince William and their wives.

A media outlet, citing a source who spoke to Australian magazine New Idea , the Queen has asked Meghan and Harry to join the family for the event. But, the Palace hasn't confirmed anything about this.



“The fact that the Queen is even considering something as New-Age as a family counseling session given how old she is, shows how bad things are,” the source says. “The Queen doesn’t trust that the Sussexes, Cambridges and Prince Charles will ever be able to sort out their differences on their own, so it’s time for professional help.”

The thing is, the United Kingdom is entering a second national lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and it's unclear if it will be lifted before the holidays.

Either way, it doesn't seem particularly safe for Meghan and Harry to be traveling considering we're in the middle of an ongoing pandemic (plus, they have plans). But...maybe they can Zoom in?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the US for the majority of 2020 which has only stoked speculation about the rumoured rift between the Sussexes and Cambridges.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex left their senior roles within the Royal Family earlier this year. The move encouraged speculation about a royal feud between Prince William, Prince Harry and their wives.