Eddie Hassell, Surface actor, shot dead outside his girlfriend's apartment at 30

Actor Eddie Hassell, who is best known for his work in 'Surface', has been gunned down at the young age of 30 outside his girlfriend's apartment in Grand Prairie, according to reports.



The actor was shot dead on Sunday morning, his manager confirmed to a media outlet.

According to the local police, cops responded to shooting where they found Hassell, of Waco, 'suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.' Officers added that they gave first aid to the actor, who was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

At the time of the shooting, Hassell was outside his girlfriend’s apartment. His girlfriend was in the apartment when the shooting occurred, but she did not see the assailant, the media outlet, citing Hassell’s manager, reported.

Officials said they have not yet identified a motive or a suspect in the shooting, but confirmed a car was taken from the scene.



Hassell also guest-starred in the television show, “Devious Maids” and the Academy Award-nominated movie, “The Kids Are All Right,” according to his IMDb page.