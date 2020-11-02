Inside the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo

Indus Motors has recently launched their limited edition Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo range in Pakistan. The model adopts an exclusive TRD kit developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD), Toyota’s in-house motorsport preparation and road car tuning department.

Planned for a limited production run of only 250 units, this limited edition variant has garnered significant buzz throughout the Pakistani automotive industry. Due to immense demand, the production run has been increased by 60 units to a total 310 units nationwide.

A Rugged New Look

The Fortuner TRD Sportivo includes a host of aesthetic add-ons to enhance the aesthetics of the car, while allowing motorists to continue enjoying the bedrock performance of regular Fortuner variants. To this end, the TRD Sportivo includes a host of features that add an aggressive and daring look to the traditional Fortuner design.

New features in the TRD Sportivo range include a redesigned front grille as well as an additional lower grille and an all-new muscular front bumper spoiler as well as a rear bumper spoiler. The range also includes special new TRD Sportivo markings on the side of the vehicle, newly designed fog lamp covers and newly designed TRD alloy wheels with TRD wheel hub covers. Through these changes, TRD have added an aggressive, rugged look to the existing Fortuner design.

The TRD Sportivo version is also available in seven colors as with the regular version, with options for Super White, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Graphite Grey, Strong Blue, Phantom Brown and Dark Teal Mica Metallic.

The Engine

Like the existing Toyota Fortuner models, the Fortuner TRD Sportivo features the ultra-efficient 2.8 liter 1GD FTV diesel engine, which combines fuel efficiency with superior performance and acceleration. The ultra-efficient 1GD engine with intercooler uses the latest in technological innovations to maximize fuel efficiency, while maintaining the unprecedented performance and acceleration the Fortuner is known for. Indeed, 2755CC engine provides a maximum torque of 450Nm and a maximum power output of 130KW, while providing exceptional control in low and medium range rotation ranges, allowing for reduced engine noise and a cutting-edge low-speed torque.

Superb Driving On and Off The Road

In addition to an engine that maximizes fuel efficiency while providing excellent performance, the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo also comes loaded with a host of smart features that augment the driving experience, and provide the driver unprecedented control over the vehicle’s configuration. With it’s part-time 4x4 dial switch system, drivers can easily switch the car from 4x4 to 4x2 mode, while Vehicle Stability Control automatically adjusts the car’s wheel brakes and engine output when turning to ensure vehicle stability on even the trickiest of turns.

Providing cutting-edge performance in even the most rugged of terrains, the Fortuner also includes a rear differential locking system to provide the needed traction to provide additional stability and grip. This is further augmented by Active Traction Control (A-TRC) in four-wheel drive mode, which allows the car to maximize traction capability by controlling engine power output and selective braking to mitigage slipping on the wheels when accelerating off-road or on slippery surfaces.

Made to manage the toughest of terrains with ease, the Fortuner also Hill Start Control automatically adjusts brake controls on inclines, to ensure the vehicle does not rollback to provide peace-of-mind to drivers as they brake and accelerate on even the trickiest of slopes. To further assist drivers on uneven terrain, the Fortuner’s Downhill Assist feature automatically monitors and optimizes brake fluid pressure, in addition to the engine brake, to allow drivers to drive down the steepest of slopes without the fear of excessive speed and providing superior stability and steering control.

For drivers interested in a vehicle that combines the best of the Toyota Fortuner with the rugged looks provided by Toyota Racing Development, the Fortuner TRD Sportivo offers the ideal mix of performance and efficiency, both on and off the road.