close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
November 2, 2020

Sania Mirza gives glimpse into her evening walk with family

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 02, 2020

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza Monday shared a video of her spouse Shoaib Malik, who also happens to be a famous Pakistani cricketer, enjoying an evening walk with their baby Izhaan.

Sharing short clips on her Instagram story, Mirza penned down a loving description for his son Izhaan and his father, Malik. "Evening walks with the baby and baby daddy."

In another video clip, she took a top shot of little Izhaan holding her finger as she walked on the track. "[Izhaan] holding mumma's finger is life," she shared on the photo-sharing app.

Last month, Mirza had shared a delightful picture on Instagram where she is enjoying an afternoon walk with her little one, Izhaan Malik, as they both walk hand in hand.


"Perfect afternoon walks with my heart," Mirza wrote on Instagram.

Latest News

More From Sports