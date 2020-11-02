Akshay Kumar drops hint about Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's relationship

With Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb only days away from release, the actors have been really occupied in promotions for the upcoming horror-comedy.

The costars also recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show where amid the gossip and laughter, host Kapil Sharma asked Kiara Advani if she is dating anybody.

Akshay passed a sheepish smile to Kiara Advani who evaded the question. Right after laughing with Akshay, Kiara explained that she would only talk about her personal life when she gets married. Akshay Kumar laughed even harder at the confession and said, "This answer I want to know."

Kiara explained, "Whenever I talk about my personal life it will be when I'm married."

Upon this inside joke, Kapil Sharma replied, "Let's clap for the guy who will get married to you. We can only send you good wishes for now."

What Akshay said after left the audience, including Kiara, in fits of laughter.

While referring to her rumored ex-boyfriend, Akshay indulged in some wordplay as he said, "Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl who leads by principle)."

Kiara gushed after hearing the remark while the studio blew up in laughter.

Meanwhile, Laxxmi Bomb is all set to release on November 9 on an OTT platform across India.