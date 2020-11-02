Hailey Bieber comments on Ariana Grande's new album 'Positions'

Justin Bieber 's wife Hailey Bieber showered praises on Ariana Grande after the latter released her much-anticipated album "Positions" on Friday.

Ariana dropped her third album in three years days after releasing the title track “Positions”.



“Love u so much i am so so grateful and excited,” she wrote on Instagram hours before the album’s release. “can’t stop cryin. hooooooooooo.”

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber was among millions of people who took to social media to express their views about Ariana' new album.

"This album goes so crazy," Hailey wrote to her Instagram stories while re-sharing Ariana's post about the album's arrival.



