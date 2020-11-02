close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 2, 2020

Hailey Bieber comments on Ariana Grande's new album 'Positions'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 02, 2020

Justin Bieber 's wife Hailey Bieber showered praises on Ariana Grande after the latter released her much-anticipated album "Positions" on Friday.

Ariana dropped her third album in three years days after releasing the title track “Positions”.

“Love u so much i am so so grateful and excited,” she wrote on Instagram hours before the album’s release. “can’t stop cryin. hooooooooooo.”

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber was among millions of people who took to social media to express their views about Ariana' new album.

"This album goes so crazy," Hailey wrote to her Instagram stories while re-sharing Ariana's post about the album's arrival.


