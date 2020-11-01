US election to have big impact on future of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who spoke out to encourage Americans to vote in the US election, would reportedly face the wrath of Trump administration if he regains the power.



There has been speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who settled in the United States after stepping back as senior royals in March, would find new destination or return to UK if Trump wins polls.

They have been very active to address the issues which have allegedly swelled in Trump administration like hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.

They have, somehow, enraged the president with their comments about US election as Trump took no time to react them for their unexpected move.

Meghan and Harry featured in a video to mark the announcement of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2020, urging Americans to vote in the US election.



In the clip, which was filmed in the garden of their Montecito mansion, Meghan urged American citizens to vote for their "voices to be heard" in what she called "the most important election of a lifetime."

In his comments about US election, Harry said: “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

While neither Meghan nor Harry made an explicit reference to Mr Trump some interpreted their words as a veiled dig and an endorsement of the Democrats.

According to some commentators and social media users, Harry's plea for Americans to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity" was a subtle swipe at Trump.

The US president later reacted to the comments in a Washington press conference. Referring to Meghan, Trump told reporters: 'I’m not a fan of hers.

He continued: 'And I would say this—and she probably has heard that—but I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s gonna need it.'

Now, it's being reported that US election's result would have a big impact on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future in America.

In September, Trump declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November presidential election, saying, “We’re going to have to see what happens.”

Some commentators are predicting that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would return to UK if Trump regains the post in the upcoming US election.