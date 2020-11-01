Prince Charles distraught over not getting to see Archie this Christmas

Having to spend yet another Christmas without baby Archie by his side has been causing Prince Charles immense grief and the Duke reportedly can’t take it.



A friend of the royal fold discussed Prince Charles‘s heartbreak during an interview with The Mirror and even pointed out the painful irony of not getting to be with loved ones, on a holiday that is all about family.

The source began by explaining how before Megxit occurred, "The Prince of Wales enjoyed popping into Frogmore Cottage to see his youngest grandchild and is sad that he hasn’t seen him for so long. He has missed much of his development since he is now growing up in the USA.”

It is not only Prince Charles who is heartbroken over the distance either. "Other members of the family are very sad at not seeing him. Everyone really misses Archie – they feel it’s particularly sad for the Queen and Prince Philip.”

The source concluded by adding how, “Harry always said he looked forward to raising his family with William’s – which of course is not happening now."

For the unversed, a spokesperson for the couple was the first to shed light on the duo’s possible return to the UK and they explained how, “It is unlikely the Duke and Duchess will be travelling before the end of the year because the focus had been the trial in January.”

Hence, “As that is no longer happening, there are no plans to travel at the moment, but any travel plans will be kept under review. They haven’t finalised any plans for what they are doing over the festive period, but Covid restrictions will need to be taken into account."