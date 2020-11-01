Anne Hathaway’s son’s adorable idea of his mother’s job leaves fans in fits

Anne Hathaway left the world in fits when she revealed just what her son assumes her day-to-day job is, all ahead of The Witches release.



The award winning actress touched upon her domestic side while partaking in promotions for her new film and even admitted that being pregnant at the time, helped her get into character even more.

The star told E Online, "I have to say the hormonal surges worked to my advantage in this performance. Because those were the days where I was like, 'I think she's a little angry at this point. Yeah, I think she needs to scream.'”

Hathaway also shocked fans by touching on her son’s innocence during the course of the interview and opened up about what her eldest considers her current job to be.

The star explained, “Right now, my son thinks I'm a librarian and I work at a library" and "So, I will let him know at a certain point that…I'm a different kind of storyteller."

Despite her films being box office hits, Hathaway also admitted that she plans to be very mindful of her kids screen times and will make sure they cannot see her work until they pass a 'certain threshold'. After all, "You never know how much they're going to care about any of this."