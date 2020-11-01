Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid make first public appearance with daughter for Halloween

American supermodel Gigi Hadid shared the first ever family photo featuring her beau Zayn Malik and their daughter.



Turning to her Instagram, the fashion icon, 25, showed off her Halloween outfits and gave a glimpse of her and Zayn’s one-month-old daughter, making it their first public appearance as a family together.

The former One Direction member’s love for Harry Potter was channeled into his Halloween costume as he wore round glasses with a white shirt and a black V-neck sweater over it, paired with a green tie, indicating the house of Slytherin.

Gigi on the other hand, dropped jaws as she gave a close look at her post-baby body with an all-blue baby suit and her hair up in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, their little princess rested peacefully in daddy’s arms while being dressed as Hulk with a green hat. Her face, however, was hidden through a gif by the protective new mommy.