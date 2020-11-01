Max George dismisses romance rumours with Meghan Markle

Max George dismissed romance rumours with Meghan Markle

English singer-songwriter and actor Max George, who is currently dating Stacey Giggs, had broken his silence about the rumours surrounding him and Meghan Markle.



Last year rumours were abuzz that Meghan Markle had reached out to Strictly Come Dancing contestant Max George after her breakup with her former husband Trevor Engelson before she began dating Prince Harry.

According to rumours, Meghan had sent a message to Max on microblogging site Twitter when she was ‘single and looking for a British man’.

During a TV interview on This Morning in June 2019, when Max George was asked about it, The Wanted singer put an end to the rumours, saying he and Meghan never got in touch after her breakup with Trevor, Hello Magazine reported.

Max, 32 said: "I don't know where that came from. I did read something over the weekend but I also read that she was looking for an Englishman. I don't know why they're doing this to her at the moment. There was nothing from my side."

Max George, who is currently dating Stacey since April 2019, was previously engaged to Michelle Keegan.

Meanwhile, Meghan began dating Prince Harry in 2016 and the lovebirds tied the knot in May 2018. The royal couple, who stepped down from their duties earlier this year, is currently staying in California, US.