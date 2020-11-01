Anne Hathaway details her ‘unique’ wardrobe requirements for ‘The Witches’

Anne Hathaway threw her wardrobe specialist a doozy by getting pregnant while filming for The Witches. The star addressed the complexity that followed her growing belly during her interview with E Online.

She was even quoted saying, "It's complex and I managed to make it particularly complicated in the design for the construction."

Even her costume designer Joanna Johnston admitted to the leading daily, " It was very challenging for the Brennan's Ian Fraser Wallace, who was my main cutter. And, you know, the printing and dyeing departments—everything was difficult. But it's good because it's nice to have to create challenges and things you've never done before."

All of this was simply a result of Hathaway getting pregnant midway through the filming process. Johnston explained, "The results of the pregnancy became apparent halfway through. So the body clinging design with a snake wrapping round it was pretty challenging. It's funny now but it was. It was definitely quite taxing."

The biggest hurdle for the entire department was the snake that “wrapped around the dress.” For “It comes into a jeweled head around the collar. So it's sort of partial jewelry and partial on other materials.”

Plus, “The idea was that it had its own character and then it could be slightly animated. The idea that it had its own sort of character."

Another issue with the costume change was that Hathaway wanted to keep her pregnancy under wraps during the first couple of months, and even her designer "didn't know she was pregnant I thought she was just eating lots of pasta. Bad period or something."

By the time the department was brought into the fold, it was “too late to change the design, so we just had to accommodate with what we could and with camera angles and what not."