Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s wedding was ‘gatecrashed’ by one celebrity

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may have forgotten to add one name to the guest list

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had extended an invite to almost all of the industry for their wedding reception.

However, they may have forgotten to add one name to the guest list: Kubbra Sait.

That certainly didn’t stop her from taking matters into her own hands and finding a way to bag an invite from the power couple themselves.

This revelation was made by the actor herself in an interview on a chat show, Sait revealed: "I met him (Ranveer Singh) many eons ago when I was hosting a show in a crowd of 5,000 people. You don't imagine to be remembered by a superstar of that order when you are hosting a show, but he remembered me.”

“Then when 'Sacred Games' released he actually texted me and I lost my plot. He told me something like, 'kya Boss, you are a daredevil'! I told him in return, 'don't forget to invite me to your wedding'.”

“So that's how I think I earned myself an invite and he very generous and kind. I would like to say, I gatecrashed his wedding with an invitation!” she added.