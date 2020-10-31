Kelly Clarkson channels Meryl Streep for a ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ halloween special

American singer and TV show host Kelly Clarkson left fans in awe, the moment she stepped out in her Meryl Streep ensemble for a Halloween special on the Kelly Clarkson Show.



The 38-year-old looked radiant in her heavenly attire. From a plunging neckline that highlighted her décolletage, to statement earrings and a faux feather boa. Clarkson truly exuded elegance on the stage. Her dress in particular was lined with countless tiny sequins and reached down towards her ankles, complimented by a gush of consistent fog.

The costume was inspired by Streep’s 1992 character Madeline Ashton, from the dark comedy Death Becomes Her. The production co-starred Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn and became a smashing success almost immediately.

Before her Kelly Clarkson Show performance, the pop sensation claimed, “This is our nod to one of the best movies ever, in my opinion. I had the honor of dressing up as Meryl’s character, Madeline Ashton, from the opening number in the movie, pre-neck twist.”



Clarkson even showed a short clip of the iconic Hollywood legend walking down a flight of stairs. “Look at her coming down those stairs, just, like, she’s not even looking at them.” The singer gushed. “Meanwhile, I looked at every step on the way down. I’m not Meryl, y’all.”



The TV show host went all out while paying tribute to the Hollywood legend and had her entire stage decorated to fit the mood. “Look at this mansion, though! This is amazing, y’all. It’s just like the one Meryl lived in.”

“Those are actually the stairs Ernest pushed her down. There are the candelabras and of course, Meryl’s portrait, which I’m seriously considering just keeping up year-round because I love her.”



