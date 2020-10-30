Earthquake in Turkey: Ertugrul star Celal Al prays to God after strong tremors

Turkish star Celal Al, also known as Abdur Rahman Alp for his role in TV series Ertugrul, cried out to God as he reacted to the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey on Friday.

The Ertugrul star, sharing a video of the incident, appealed to God for help as tremors of the horrific quake were felt even in Greece. Four people have died, and several injured, while the earthquake caused many buildings to collapse.

The earthquake hit Turkey and Greece off the former's Aegean coast north of the Greek island of Samos.

Videos of people searching through various buildings' debris went viral on social media as well. However, these videos could not be verified.

Horrified at the incident, thousands of people poured onto the streets to be safe from collapsing structures immediately after the tremors were felt.



"So far, we have received information about six collapsed buildings" in Izmir province, which includes the city, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.