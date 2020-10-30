Indian teen allegedly sexually assaults five-year-old girl

— AFP/Files

A teenager allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl in a village in India's Uttar Pradesh, India TV reported on Thursday.



The police said the minor was playing outside her house when the 15-year-old neighbour allegedly took her to an abandoned site and sexually assaulted her.

The five-year-old reportedly narrated the ordeal to her mother following which a police complaint was filed and a case registered.



A police official told India TV that the suspect has been detained while authorities conducted a medical examination of the minor.