Indian teen allegedly sexually assaults five-year-old girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A teenager allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl in a village in India's Uttar Pradesh, India TV reported on Thursday.
The police said the minor was playing outside her house when the 15-year-old neighbour allegedly took her to an abandoned site and sexually assaulted her.
The five-year-old reportedly narrated the ordeal to her mother following which a police complaint was filed and a case registered.
A police official told India TV that the suspect has been detained while authorities conducted a medical examination of the minor.