President Alvi, PM Imran Khan urge Muslim world leaders to unite

Illuminated view of Memon Masjid in Karachi ahead of celebrations of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged Muslim world leaders to unite as followers of Islam celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) with great religious zeal and fervour across the country on Thursday.



The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals while special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country were also offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers.

Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the Last Messenger (PBUH) whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for mankind.

International Rehmatul Lil Aalameen Conference is also scheduled in Islamabad conducted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.



The opening session of the conference will be chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi, while Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the concluding session. The government has also decided to observe Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) Week from tomorrow (Saturday).

PM, president call for unity

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in their messages, urged the Muslim leaders to make a unanimous demand to the world community to ensure the sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and desist from blasphemy and desecration.

President Alvi urged the Muslim world leaders to put forth a unanimous demand before the international organisations to ensure the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH).

In his message to the nation, the president said that the condemnable incidents of blasphemy in the West had invited the wrath of Muslims across the globe.

“Such incidents, created disintegration and also violated the spirit of interfaith harmony and dialogue,” said Dr Alvi. He added that it was essential to spread the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the true message of the Holy Quran in order to better tackle Islamophobia and highlight the real spirit of Islam.



Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) established the state of Madina with Justice, fraternity and equality which is still a role model for the entire world.

“Teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) are forbearance, patience and tolerance must be disseminated to promote peace, tranquillity and interfaith harmony across the world,” said PM Imran Khan.