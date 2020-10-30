Ariana Grande’s new album ‘Positions’ is out now

US singer and actress Ariana Grande has announced that her new album ‘Positions’ was out now hours after she officially endorsed Joe Biden.



The Rain on Me singer turned to Instagram and announced the release of Positions, her sixth studio album and fourth record in under three years.

Sharing her dazzling picture, Ariana wrote, “positions (the album) is out now”.

It also features Doja Cat, the Weeknd, and Ty Dolla $ign.

The singer announced Positions in mid-October and released the song’s title track with a new music video last week.



Ariana announced the release of her song hours after she officially endorsed Joe Biden in new Instagram post.

She came forth urging her fans to vote in the upcoming US election 2020.

While asking her fans about their favourite look from her new presidential song Positions, Ariana uploaded a mirror selfie and wrote, "what’s your favorite look from the positions video ? styled by @mimicuttrell lmk and vote for Biden."



