'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry remain unaffected by poll result'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing media scrutiny ever since they tied the knot.

The couple stepped down from their royal roles to settle in the US to avoid media 'intrusion' but to no avail.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rarely speak to media, their fans are always on the forefront to defend them against attacks on social media.

Results of YouGov poll has found that the popularity of the couple has dropped.

While their critics are sharing the poll result on social media, the fans of Meghan and Harry say the couple remains unaffected by the poll result.

Reactions started pouring in on Twitter after the results of the poll were published.



"I'm sure H&M could care less about what these people think about them or they would have stayed in the UK," said a user.

Several users defended the couple's decision to give up their former statuses as senior royals to live a life freer from public scrutiny and royal protocols.

The couple is currently living in the United States along with their son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals earlier this year.